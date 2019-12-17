PM Modi in Jharkhand: No Indian citizen would be affected by CAA, Congress should stop guerrilla politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and its allies for instigating Muslims for political purpose and fear-mongering over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand ahead of the final phase of voting on December 20, Modi said, “The Citizenship Amendment Act doesn’t snatch away any right of an Indian citizen or causes any harm. Congress and its allies are instigating Muslims for political purpose.”

PM Modi dared the Congress to clear its stand on citizenship to every Pakistani citizen and on restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen, & that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh," ANI quoted the PM as saying.

Modi also said that the Congress party should stop doing this guerrilla politics.

"Stop this guerilla politics. Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some parties, urban naxals, are firing off your shoulders," ANI added.

Protests by students and others have flared up since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament last week.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.