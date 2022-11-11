    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homepolitics News

    PM to unveil Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's statue, inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport — Latest Updates

    PM Modi will also flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of the city's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. Modi will also flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. Modi will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary) and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha premises. He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station here, where he will flag off the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. At the same venue, Modi will also flag off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train.

    Here are the latest updates:
    # PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on November 11-12. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore, including the inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and flag off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.
    # PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on November 12.
    .
