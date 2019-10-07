Politics
PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah to lead BJP campaign in Haryana
Updated : October 07, 2019 10:05 AM IST
PM Modi will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14.
On October 15, Modi will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar.
Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, party's working president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address election meetings in the run-up to the polls.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more