PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah to lead BJP campaign in Haryana

Updated : October 07, 2019 10:05 AM IST

PM Modi will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14.
On October 15, Modi will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar.
Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, party's working president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address election meetings in the run-up to the polls.
