PM Modi hails Advani's role in making BJP 'dominant pole' in Indian politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on his 92nd birthday and lauded his role in making the party "a dominant pole of Indian politics". The Prime Minister met Advani at his residence in New Delhi and greeted him personally.



Shri LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the @BJP4India. If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades.

Modi noted that Advani "toiled for decades to give shape and strength" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life.

For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded.

Apart from Modi and other senior BJP leaders, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended "heartiest greetings" to Advani on his 92nd birthday.

Taking to Twitter, she prayed for the former deputy prime minister's good health and happiness.



Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Wish you good health and happiness

Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 2015, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour.