PM Modi hails Advani's role in making BJP 'dominant pole' in Indian politics
Updated : November 08, 2019 11:54 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended "heartiest greetings" to Advani on his 92nd birthday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi and greeted him personally.
Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of BJP, had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
