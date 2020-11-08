  • SENSEX
PM Modi greets new US President Joe Biden, says will look forward to work closely

Updated : November 08, 2020 10:45 AM IST

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vice President elect Kamala Harris saying her success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."
