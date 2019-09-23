Politics
PM Modi gives tacit support for Trump's re-election in 2020, saying 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar'
Updated : September 23, 2019 06:56 AM IST
US president Donald Trump joined Modi at a mega gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.
At the event, Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers.
The slogan 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' was coined in 2016 by the Republican Hindu Coalition, which supported Trump and campaigned for him among the Indian-Americans.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more