Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday. ”Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and long life,” Modi tweeted.

Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country. He is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including the prime minister, across political parties.

The PM also extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday. "Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.