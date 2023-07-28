PM Modi's 3rd term: BJP to launch 6-month 'En Mann, En Makkal' yatra in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2024 general election

The BJP's Tamil Nadu faction is launching a 6-month-long "En Mann, En Makkal" padayatra, covering over 1,770 km to consolidate its position in Tamil Nadu and seek a strong mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

In a strategic move to consolidate its position and popularity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the launch of a 6-month long rally called the "En Mann, En Makkal" yatra.

Covering an extensive distance of over 1,770 km, the padyatra will commence on July 28, led by the BJP's Tamil Nadu faction, with the objective of garnering a strong mandate for the upcoming general elections and securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term.

The rally will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah from Rameswaram on Friday evening, with the actual padayatra set to begin on July 29. A video showcasing the campaign vehicle for the yatra has already been circulating online, signaling the party's commitment to make its presence felt in the state.

The rally will be carried out in five phases covering all 234 assembly constituencies and 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. It is scheduled to end on January 11, 2024, and will take 168 days, K Annamalai, the BJP state president said.

The responsibility of leading the padayatra, covering a distance of over 1,770 km on foot and the remaining in rural areas by vehicle, will be shouldered by K Annamalai himself. The BJP has also planned to organise ten major rallies during the yatra, with at least one central minister addressing each of them.

This yatra is not about the vote back, Annamalai claims. "It is about bringing PM Modi back to power for a third straight term," he told reporters, hours before the yatra's commencement.

Why Tamil Nadu?

In the 2021 election, Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party ended the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s decade-long run despite them joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The BJP is now adamant on making a return to the state.

"India's story is incomplete without Tamil Nadu ," BJP state president K Annamalai claimed, writing a letter on the rally on its official website.

During the yatra, the BJP will focus on highlighting the achievements of PM Modi's leadership and garnering the support of the people to ensure his return for a third successive term, the party said.

The BJP also aims to showcase its "positive impact on people's lives," constituency-wise. To further inform the public, about one lakh copies of the book titled "What Did Modi Do" will be distributed.

The saffron party's strategy is to connect with the people, encouraging them to shift their support from the DMK and align with the BJP. This campaign seeks to consolidate the party's position and popularity in Tamil Nadu, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

With agency inputs.