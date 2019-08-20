PM Modi embarks on four nation tour this week. Here are the details

PMÂ Narendra Modi embarks on a crucial four nation tour this week where he would be visiting Paris, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Biarritz in five days. The meetings with leaders of G7, UAE and Bahrain would give him an opportunity to squarely put India's rationale behind revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir on the table and expose Pakistan's role in inciting violence after the vote in the Indian parliament.

The issue could come up during bilateral discussions and the PM would convey that this was strictly an internal matter and all disputes between India and Pakistan must be solved bilaterally as per the Shimla and Lahore agreements.

He would also expose Pakistan's role in trying to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir with extreme rhetoric and cross border terror.

The PM would first fly to Paris on the August 22 and immediately head for a meeting with President Emmanuelle Macron. The discussions would continue over a working dinner being hosted by the French President. Both sides would review the entire bilateral relationship and MoUs for strengthening cooperation in defence, nuclear and maritime sectors are likely to be signed.

The bilateral trade between India and France was 5.2 billion dollars in 2018. PM Modi would address the Indian community and visit the memorial for victims of the Air India crash of 1950 and 1966. Modi and Macron would also talk about installing solar pumps in African nations as part of the International Solar Alliance.

On August 23, the PM heads to Abu Dhabi where he would receive the Order of Zayed, UAEâ€™s highest civilian award. There would be a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and delegation level talks. Both sides will discuss trade, investment, energy and security issues. The annual bilateral trade between India and UAE is approximately 60 billion dollars. India and UAE could sign an MoU for launching the Rupay card. UAE is Indiaâ€™s third largest trading partner and fourth largest exporter for crude oil.

From Abu Dhabi, the PM would make a state visit to Bahrain on August 24. This would be the first ever Prime Ministerial visit to Bahrain where he would hold bilateral talks with Prince Shaikh Khalifa, the Prime Minister of Bahrain. The King of Bahrain would host a dinner for PM Modi. The PM would launch a renovation project of the Sreenathji temple in Bahrain.Â The annual trade between India and Bahrain is approximately 1.3 billion. Bahrain has 3.5 lakh people of Indian origin and there are at least 3000 Indian owned joint ventures in the country.