  • PM Modi confident of BJP’s win in all 5 poll-bound states; says environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’

politics

PM Modi confident of BJP’s win in all 5 poll-bound states; says environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "“Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victoriously with ‘pro-incumbency’ in elections."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday denied that there is an atmosphere of anti-incumbency in any of the five poll-bound states. Modi said he was confident of BJP’s overwhelming victory as there is in fact a strong sentiment of “pro-incumbency" in these states.
“Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victoriously with ‘pro-incumbency’ in elections," he said in an interview to ANI.
“I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP. We will win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them," he added.
Speaking about security issues in Uttar Pradesh during the tenures of previous governments, the prime minister said, “When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in governments. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn’t step out.”
Modi said today the women of Uttar Pradesh can step out in the dark, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prioritised security in the state. “Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it,” he said.
He said that the BJP continues to work for the betterment of the people with a strong focus on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas’ (with everyone’s participation, we ensure the development of all)."
The Prime Minister added that for the BJP, elections are ‘open university and an opportunity to learn from every poll. “Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election."
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
