homepolitics NewsPM's claim of 'not an inch of land lost to China' false: Rahul Gandhi

PM's claim of 'not an inch of land lost to China' false: Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's claims, Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) said the talks are on between India and China as there are two friction points —Demchok and Depsang — where the patrolling is restricted. However, to say that India has lost its land would be incorrect and nobody should make such statements when the talks are on, he said.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 20, 2023 11:53:35 AM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, August 20, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that not an inch of the land in Ladakh has been lost to China is "not true".
He said the locals had confirmed that China had entered their land and taken away their grazing land.


Responding to Gandhi's claims, Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) said the talks are on between India and China as there are two friction points — Demchok and Depsang — where the patrolling is restricted. However, to say that India has lost its land would be incorrect and nobody should make such statements when the talks are on, he said.

Kulkarni said that since 1950, India has lost around 40,000 square km of land to China and the aim is to not lose any more of it. "To make statements that we have lost more land here are just perceptions and shows one against the other in poor light," he added.
Gandhi also told news ageny ANI that the people of Ladakh have many complaints and they are not happy with the status that has been given to them. He said the people of Ladakh want representation and there is also an unemployment problem in the Union Territory.

Earlier today, Gandhi, who is on a tour to Ladakh, paid his tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary, at the banks of the Pangong Tso lake.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LadakhRahul Gandhi

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read