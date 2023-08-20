PM's claim of 'not an inch of land lost to China' false: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, August 20, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that not an inch of the land in Ladakh has been lost to China is "not true".

He said the locals had confirmed that China had entered their land and taken away their grazing land.

He said the locals had confirmed that China had entered their land and taken away their grazing land. Gandhi stated: "Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here..."

Responding to Gandhi's claims, Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) said the talks are on between India and China as there are two friction points — Demchok and Depsang — where the patrolling is restricted. However, to say that India has lost its land would be incorrect and nobody should make such statements when the talks are on, he said.

Responding to Gandhi's claims, Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) said: "The talks are on primarily because there are two friction points Demchok & Depsang, that's where the patrolling is being restricted. But to say that we have lost will be incorrect...But to make such statements will be incorrect…"

Kulkarni said that since 1950, India has lost around 40,000 square km of land to China and the aim is to not lose any more of it. "To make statements that we have lost more land here are just perceptions and shows one against the other in poor light," he added.

Gandhi also told news ageny ANI that the people of Ladakh have many complaints and they are not happy with the status that has been given to them. He said the people of Ladakh want representation and there is also an unemployment problem in the Union Territory.

Gandhi also told news agency ANI that the people of Ladakh have many complaints and they are not happy with the status that has been given to them. He said: "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be…"