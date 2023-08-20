PM's claim of 'not an inch of land lost to China' false: Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | " Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here...": Rahul… pic.twitter.com/quIGZHpHqP— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) says, "The talks are on primarily because there are two friction points Demchok & Depsang, that's where the patrolling is being restricted. But to say that we have lost will be incorrect...But to make such statements will be incorrect… https://t.co/B05icrkQ2j pic.twitter.com/Cn1Vnw6nb5— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
#WATCH | "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read