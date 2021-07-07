Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Santosh Gangwar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Debasree Chauduri, Sadananda Gowda resign ahead of 6 pm rejig

PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: The much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the Narendra Modi-led government is due later in the day. The Prime Minister is expected to bring in some fresh faces and accommodate allies of the BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where they will take the oath of office and secrecy.
Will go to President's House today. I am hopeful: BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, on being asked about Union Cabinet expansion
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns from post
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigned from his post on Wednesday citing health reasons, according to sources. Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.
Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Rao Saheb Danve Patil also resigns.
Sanjay Dhotre- Union Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology resigns ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Puri, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya among those invited to PM’s residence ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle & expansion
MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri resigns
Ahead of the expected rejig of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Debasree Chaudhuri resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said. Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.
FinMin gets bigger: Govt merges Department of Public Enterprises with Finance Ministry
The government has merged the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the Finance Ministry. DPE has been added as serial F under allocation of business rules under the Finance Ministry.
Here’s the list of people attending the meeting at PM Modi’s residence today:
JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA
SARBANANDA SONOWAL
BHUPENDER YADAV
ANURAG THAKUR
MEENAKSHI LEKHI
ANUPRIYA PATEL
AJAY BHATT
SHOBHA KARANDJALE
SUNITA DUGGA
PRITAM MUNDE
SANTANU THAKUR
NARAYAN RANE
KAPIL PATIL
PASHUPATI NATH PARAST
RCP SINGH
G KRISHAN REDDY
PARSHOTTAM RUPALA
ASHWINI VAISHNAV
MANSUKH L. MANDAVIYA
HARDEEP PURI
RAJEEV CHANDRASHEKHA
BL VERMA
NISITH PRAMANIK
PRATIBHA BHAUMIK
DR BHARTI PAWAR BJP
BHAGWAT KARAD
SP SINGH BAGHEL
RAJEEV CHANDRASHEKAR AND HARDEEP PURI are also at the PM’s residence ahead of the announcement of cabinet expansion.
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Union Cabinet
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning. When asked whether he has resigned from the post of Labour Minister, Gangwar answered in the affirmative. "Yes I have resigned," he told PTI. He, however, said he is not aware what his new role in the government will be.
12 Ministers from SC, 8 from ST & 27 OBC
In the first mega reshuffle, a record representation of OBCs, SCs and STs and more women picks is expected. As many as 12 ministers are from Schedules Castes, 8 from Scheduled Tribes and 27 are from OBCs (Yadav kurmi, darji , jat gujjar,khandayat, Bhandari, Bairagi, Thakur, Koli, Vokkaliga, Tulu, Gowda, Mallah) and 5 minorities – 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 1 Christian and 2 Buddhists. (Source: News18)
JUST In | Ahead of the Cabinet rejig at 6 pm, Labour minister Santosh Gangwar says he has resigned from Union Cabinet
A high level meeting is currently going on at PM Modi’s residence. BJP Chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are also meeting leaders who will be inducted into cabinet
For starters, ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him. Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said. BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to be there. Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated, the sources said. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
