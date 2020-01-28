Politics
PM Modi: Brought CAA to correct historical injustice
Updated : January 28, 2020 03:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the present government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020.
Slamming Pakistan, the prime minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India.
