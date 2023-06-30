Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to called a meeting of the Council of ministers on Monday (July 3). Read in details about the meetings here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called a meeting of the Council of ministers on Monday (July 3). The latest development has sparked speculation over a cabinet reshuffle, apart from a possible revamp in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisational structure and poll strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Saha polls.

Here's in detail what is expected to be discussed in the meeting:

1. Cabinet reshuffle

News 18 learnt that not just cabinet ministers, but many ministers of state are expected to be changed if PM Modi decides to go with a cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, West Bengal’s share is likely to be slashed if and when the cabinet changes take place. It is also likely that party MPs from Chhattisgarh – where an election is due – will be brought into the cabinet, News 18 reported. "There is enough indication that a minority MP may be brought in as minister" with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gone from the cabinet.

Amid such speculations, the question arises: Will there be a cabinet reshuffle at all? Similar speculation was rife in January this year, right before the 2023 Budget session. Back then, rumours were doing rounds that a reshuffle may soon take place after the BJP national executive on January 16 and 17. But nothing of the sort happened.

2. BJP organisational revamp

Read in details about the cabinet reshuffle here The Hindustan Times cited a party functionary as saying that three key meetings between the central leadership of the BJP and state-level functionaries have been scheduled for July 6, 7 and 8. It is expected that a decision might be made on changes in the organisation at the central and state level.

The report added that a group of states will be formed and the meetings of these groups will be spread over three days for logistical purposes. For example, "leaders from states in the northern region such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will meet in Delhi on July 7". Before this, the meeting will be in Assam of the states in the east and north-east. "On July 8, leaders of the southern and western regions will meet in Hyderabad," the functionary said.

3. Poll-related issue

A: Right candidates and hyperlocal issues

The report further adds that hyperlocal issues in every state is likely to be discussed in these meetings. The meetings may include a discussion on the "right candidates" for the upcoming elections and examining issues that may resonate at the grass-root level.

The functionary was quoted as saying that these meetings will be crucial for finalising "organisational changes, assessing the performance of lawmakers, legislators and party functionaries for the process of candidate selection and identifying state-specific issues on which the campaign will be mounted".

Explaining the pattern of the meetings, he said: "For example, in Madhya Pradesh, anti-incumbency and the fatigue factor is a major issue. In Telangana, while the party has a strong base and leaders in Hyderabad, Mehboobnagar and the northern parts, there is a leadership crisis in the rest of the state."

B: Campaigns and political ties

The BJP is likely to focus on state-specific campaigns to counter the Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The HT report said that the party’s social engineering formula that seeks to bring together diverse caste groups, its social welfare schemes, and its development pitch are being fine-tuned to counter the opposition’s election promises.

The party has also deployed 2600 vistaraks (part timers) to spend a week in 2600 mandals across the five-poll bound states from July 1 reportedly to gather feedback from the ground as part of the election strategy.

A discussion on the BJP’s ties with the allies will also be part of the meetings, the report said.