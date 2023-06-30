Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to called a meeting of the Council of ministers on Monday (July 3). Read in details about the meetings here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called a meeting of the Council of ministers on Monday (July 3). The latest development has sparked speculation over a cabinet reshuffle, apart from a possible revamp in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisational structure and poll strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Saha polls.

Here's in detail what is expected to be discussed in the meeting:

1. Cabinet reshuffle

News 18 learnt that not just cabinet ministers, but many ministers of state are expected to be changed if PM Modi decides to go with a cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, West Bengal’s share is likely to be slashed if and when the cabinet changes take place. It is also likely that party MPs from Chhattisgarh – where an election is due – will be brought into the cabinet, News 18 reported. "There is enough indication that a minority MP may be brought in as minister" with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gone from the cabinet.

Amid such speculations, the question arises: Will there be a cabinet reshuffle at all? Similar speculation was rife in January this year, right before the 2023 Budget session. Back then, rumours were doing rounds that a reshuffle may soon take place after the BJP national executive on January 16 and 17. But nothing of the sort happened.