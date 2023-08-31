PM Modi’s birthday on Sep 17: BJP to organise 'seva pakhwara' till October 2, here's what'll happen

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief JP Nadda reportedly asked party MPs to organise a 'seva pakhwara' (service fortnight) across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

Sources told news agency ANI that Nadda held a virtual meeting with MPs, wherein he said that ‘seva pakhwada’ will begin on September 17 and continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the ‘seva pakhwada’, MPs were asked to:

> To undertake service to people. These services include setting up blood donation camps and launching cleanliness campaigns in their areas.

> To help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have one.

> To interact with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat. He'll turn 73 this year.

The party had also observed 'seva pakhwara' for a fortnight from September 17 last year. Last year, free health check up were organised in every district, awareness about the 'Jal hi Jeevan' and 'Vocal for local' campaigns were spread across areas.

(With inputs from PTI)