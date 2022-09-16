Here's how BJP plans to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday while organising social programmes

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise various social programmes as part of a "Seva Pakhwada" (a fortnight of service) from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Announcing the plan on Twitter, the BJP said: "Various programs of 'Seva Pakhwada' will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party across the country from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

What's the plan?

Exhibitions will be held at state and district levels on the PM’s accomplishments. Campaigns will be undertaken to plant trees, maintain cleanliness, and educate people about the need of water conservation.

Blood donations camps and health screenings will be organised in every district. Campaigns will be held to promote “Vocal for Local” mindset among the people in the districts.

BJP workers will spread the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' during the 14 days of the celebrations that promotes "unity in diversity."

BJP general secretary Arun Singh has directed party officials and leaders to carry out the programmes, ABP reported. The report said party workers have also been asked to promote the book 'MODI@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and to post such messages on the NaMo App.

BJP’s Bihar unit has already announced plans under the Sewa Pakhwada. A five-member committee comprising MLAs has been formed under the leadership of BJP state vice-president Rajesh Kumar Verma to coordinate the programmes.