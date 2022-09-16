    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi’s birthday: BJP to organise Seva Pakhwada from Sept 17 to Oct 2

    CNBCTV18.com

    Campaigns will be undertaken to plant trees, maintain cleanliness, and educate people about the need of water conservation. Blood donations camps and health screenings will be organised in every district

    The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise various social programmes as part of a "Seva Pakhwada" (a fortnight of service) from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

    Announcing the plan on Twitter, the BJP said: "Various programs of 'Seva Pakhwada' will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party across the country from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    What's the plan?

    Exhibitions will be held at state and district levels on the PM’s accomplishments. Campaigns will be undertaken to plant trees, maintain cleanliness, and educate people about the need of water conservation.

    ALSO READ | Over 1,200 items gifted to PM Modi to be auctioned on his birthday

    Blood donations camps and health screenings will be organised in every district. Campaigns will be held to promote “Vocal for Local” mindset among the people in the districts.

    BJP workers will spread the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' during the 14 days of the celebrations that promotes "unity in diversity."

    ALSO READ | PM Modi unveils Netaji Bose statue at India Gate & inaugurates Kartavya Path

    BJP general secretary Arun Singh has directed party officials and leaders to carry out the programmes, ABP reported. The report said party workers have also been asked to promote the book 'MODI@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and to post such messages on the NaMo App.

    BJP’s Bihar unit has already announced plans under the Sewa Pakhwada. A five-member committee comprising MLAs has been formed under the leadership of BJP state vice-president Rajesh Kumar Verma to coordinate the programmes.

    “Each of the BJP workers will adopt five tuberculosis (TB) patients and ensure their timely intake of medicines and nutrition as part of the Centre’s TB elimination programme,” Hindustan Times quoted the party’s state chief Sanjay Jaiswal as saying. He said blood donation camps, health camps and a lot of other activities will also be organised through the fortnight.

    Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)Modi birthdayNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi
