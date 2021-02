Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to his "true friend" and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad. Senior Congress leader Azad's tenure in the Upper House will end on February 15 and face an unclear future in Parliament as the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir stands dissolved.

With over 28 years of experience as a Parliamentarian, Modi said Azad has witnessed both sides -- in the government and as an Opposition. "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," Mod said.

Azad was a member of the Lok Sabha twice and of the Rajya Sabha for five barring for three years when he was the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

"It was then defence minister Pranab Mukherjee and Azad's efforts that people were brought back to the state. Azad ji was at the airport in the night and was concerned about the people like his own family members," Modi said amidst a loud desk thumping.

"Power comes and goes. But how to handle it..." Modi stopped and saluted at Azad, who was sitting across him.