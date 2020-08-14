Business PM Modi becomes longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, fourth longest in Indian politics Updated : August 14, 2020 12:34 PM IST The Prime Minister, on August 13, surpassed the tenure of 2,268 days that his BJP senior Atal Bihari Vajpayee had clocked in his three terms combined PM Modi, who took the oath of the prime minister in May 2014, has now become the fourth longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all belonging to Congress Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply