PM Modi becomes longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, fourth longest in Indian politics

Updated : August 14, 2020 12:34 PM IST

The Prime Minister, on August 13, surpassed the tenure of 2,268 days that his BJP senior Atal Bihari Vajpayee had clocked in his three terms combined
PM Modi, who took the oath of the prime minister in May 2014, has now become the fourth longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all belonging to Congress
