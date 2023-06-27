CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, asks how can country run on two laws

PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, asks how can country run on two laws

PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code, asks how can country run on two laws
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 4:47:12 PM IST (Updated)

The Law Commission decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations on the politically sensitive matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday batted for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and questioned 'how can a country run on two laws?'

Sounding the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi's remarks came during his address to the Bharatiya Janata Party workers. "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights... Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board refused to supporting any amendment to the Constitution. "The Prime Minister should remember that he has taken oath on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. All sections of the country have faith in the Constitution and we will not allow it to change," said Arif Masood, Congress leader and Executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X