PM Modi's veiled attack on Opposition amid New Parliament row — In Australia, even MPs from Opposition...'

In a veiled attack on the Opposition amid a row over the new Parliament building inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said not only the Australian prime minister, but MPs from opposition parties attended the event by the Indian community in Sydney.

"The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community," PM Modi said after he arrived in India following his three-nation visit.

PM Modi's statement came as several opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the AIMIM, decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. Addressing a crowd early on Thursday said, he said that Tamil "is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world". He added that he had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea.

He also asserted that the world is keen to listen to India's story and said Indians should never suffer from a "slave mentality". PM Modi said the world agrees with him when he says any attack on the country's pilgrimage site is not acceptable.

Taking a swipe at critics, he said they questioned the decision to give away vaccines to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it is the land of Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion," the prime minister underlined.

"Today the world wants to know what India is thinking," PM Modi said, adding that "those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi."

PM Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He received a grand welcome at the airport.

The Prime Minister had visited Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. He then travelled to Papua New Guinea, which was his first tour, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian prime minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

PM Modi later visited Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He said that he used every available time in the best possible way for the good of the country.