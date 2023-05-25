PM Modi's veiled attack on Opposition amid New Parliament row — In Australia, even MPs from Opposition...'

PM Modi's statement came as several opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the AIMIM, decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition amid a row over the new Parliament building inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said not only the Australian prime minister, but MPs from opposition parties attended the event by the Indian community in Sydney.

"The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community," PM Modi said after he arrived in India following his three-nation visit.

