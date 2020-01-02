PM Modi slams Congress for opposing CAA, says party's agitation against Constitution
Updated : January 02, 2020 04:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Congress was opposing the Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru in Karnataka.
Earlier, former CMs of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on PM Modi as he embarked on a two-day visit to Karnataka
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more