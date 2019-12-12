Politics
PM Modi assures 'brothers, sisters of Assam they have nothing to worry' after CAB passage
Updated : December 12, 2019 01:27 PM IST
PM Modi posted a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, against the backdrop of violent protests in Assam opposing the CAB.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night.
The CAB seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing persecution there.
