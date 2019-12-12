Politics

PM Modi assures 'brothers, sisters of Assam they have nothing to worry' after CAB passage

Updated : December 12, 2019 01:27 PM IST

PM Modi posted a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, against the backdrop of violent protests in Assam opposing the CAB.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night.