Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Modi is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.