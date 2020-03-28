Politics PM Modi announces new fund for people to donate towards govt fight against coronavirus Updated : March 28, 2020 06:39 PM IST The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter. The Prime Minister's Office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency. In India, like the rest of the world, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country, it said.