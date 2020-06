Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 30 and cautioned the people on entering Unlock 2.0 in the fight against COVID-19. The PM started the televised speech by saying, “We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves.”

Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has increased, the PM warned and added, “We were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so.

He said that the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended until November-end, extension to cost over Rs 90,000 crore, Modi said.

Under the scheme 80 crore poor families will get 5 kg of wheat or 5 kg rice and 1 kg gram (dal) free of cost.

Earlier in the day, Modi had reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available and asserted that vaccination must be affordable and universal.