PM hits out at Mamata for her ‘goons from UP, Bihar’ remark, asks if visiting temples in Bangladesh was wrong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee for calling the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ‘goons’.

"You have taken oath of the Constitution which doesn't permit you to speak against other states or people of other states," he said.

Mamata Banerjee had claimed that BJP has brought goons from UP and Bihar to influence the outcome of the election in Nandigram where she is pitted against her former confidante-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

He also slammed TMC leaders for calling those wearing saffron, sporting tilak and choti as "rakshas", and declared he does not believe in "seasonal faith".

"Earlier, Mamata Didi had issues with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', over immersion of Durga idols. Now TMC has problems with people wearing saffron, sporting tilak and choti (tuft of hair), they are calling them 'rakshas' (demons)," Modi told an election rally in Joynagar.

The Prime Minister also hit back at the TMC for calling his Bangladesh trip unethical and violative of the model code of conduct for elections and defended his visits to temples there.

“Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to sacred land of Harichand Thakur & Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?,” he asked.

The TMC had written to the Election Commission alleging that Modi's recent visit to Bangladesh violated the model code of conduct in place for the West Bengal Assembly polls and some of his programmes there were "intended to influence the voting pattern" in certain constituencies.

Taking a potshot at Didi, Modi said that the TMC has given ‘unbearable’ pain to people of Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

“Now, I am listening to Didi saying - 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'shool'. Trinamool is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to people of Bengal,” he said.