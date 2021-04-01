PM hits out at Mamata for her ‘goons from UP, Bihar’ remark, asks if visiting temples in Bangladesh was wrong Updated : April 01, 2021 06:22 PM IST Mamata Banerjee had claimed that BJP has brought goons from UP and Bihar to influence the ouctome of the election Taking a potshot at Didi, Modi said that the TMC has given ‘unbearable’ pain to people of Bengal Published : April 01, 2021 06:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply