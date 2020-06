Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people.

"Jai Jagannath," he said.

Also Read: Gujarat HC refuses to modify order staying Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad