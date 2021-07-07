Home

    Apart from 15 cabinet ministers, 28 ministers of state, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Modi govt's new cabinet full list: Find out who got which ministry
    In a major union cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia and 33 other new members to his government.
    Apart from 15 cabinet ministers, 28 ministers of state, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After taking into account 12 resignations hours before the expansion has taken the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 78, including the Prime Minister.
    Here's full list of ministers in Narendra Modi's government
     
    Shri Narendra ModiPrime Minister and also in charge of:Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Department of Atomic Energy;Department of Space;All important policy issues; andAll other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
     
    CABINET MINISTERS
    1.Shri Raj Nath SinghMinister of Defence
    2.Shri Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs; andMinister of Cooperation
    3.Shri Nitin Jairam GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
    4.Smt. Nirmala SitharamanMinister of Finance; andMinister of Corporate Affairs
    5.Shri Narendra Singh TomarMinister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
    6.Dr. Subrahmanyam JaishankarMinister of External Affairs
    7.Shri Arjun MundaMinister of Tribal Affairs
    8.Smt. Smriti Zubin IraniMinister of Women and Child Development
     
    Shri Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce and Industry;Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of Textiles
    10.Shri Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education; andMinister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
    11.Shri Pralhad JoshiMinister ofParliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; andMinister of Mines
    12.Shri Narayan Tatu RaneMinister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
    13.Shri Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of AYUSH
    14.Shri Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinister of Minority Affairs
    15.Dr. Virendra KumarMinister of Social Justice and Empowerment
    16.Shri Giriraj SinghMinister of Rural Development; andMinister of Panchayati Raj
    17.Shri Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaMinister of Civil Aviation
    18.Shri Ramchandra Prasad SinghMinister of Steel
    19.Shri Ashwini VaishnawMinister of Railways;Minister of Communications; andMinister of Electronics and Information Technology
     
    20.Shri Pashu Pati Kumar ParasMinister of Food Processing Industries
    21.Shri Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti
    22.Shri Kiren RijijuMinister of Law and Justice
    23.Shri Raj Kumar SinghMinister of Power; andMinister of New and Renewable Energy
    24.Shri Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of Housing and Urban Affairs
    25.Shri Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Health and Family Welfare; andMinister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
    26.Shri Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; andMinister of Labour and Employment
    27.Dr. Mahendra Nath PandeyMinister of Heavy Industries
    28.Shri Parshottam RupalaMinister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
    29.Shri G. Kishan ReddyMinister of Culture;Minister of Tourism; andMinister of Development of North Eastern Region
    30.Shri Anurag Singh ThakurMinister of Information and Broadcasting; andMinister of Youth Affairs and Sports
     
    MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
    1Rao Inderjit SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
    2.Dr. Jitendra SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; andMinister of State in the Department of Space
     
    MINISTERS OF STATE
    1.Shri Shripad Yesso NaikMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
    2.Shri Faggansingh KulasteMinister of State in the Ministry of Steel; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
     
    3.Shri Prahalad Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
    4.Shri Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
    5.Shri Arjun Ram MeghwalMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
    6.General (Retd.) V. K. SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
    7.Shri Krishan PalMinister of State in the Ministry of Power; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
    8.Shri Danve Raosaheb DadaraoMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways;Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Mines
    9.Shri Ramdas AthawaleMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
    10.Sadhvi Niranjan JyotiMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
    11.Dr. Sanjeev Kumar BalyanMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
     
    12Shri Nityanand RaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
    13.Shri Pankaj ChaowdharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
    14.Smt. Anupriya Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
    15.Prof. S. P. Singh BaghelMinister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
    16.Shri Rajeev ChandrasekharMinister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
    17.Sushri Shobha KarandlajeMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
    18.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
    19.Smt. Darshana Vikram JardoshMinister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways
    20.Shri V. MuraleedharanMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
    21.Smt. Meenakashi LekhiMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture
    22.Shri Som ParkashMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
     
    23.Smt. Renuka Singh SarutaMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
    24.Shri Rameswar TeliMinister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
    25.Shri Kailash ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
    26.Smt. Annpurna DeviMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
    27.Shri A. NarayanaswamyMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
    28.Shri Kaushal KishoreMinister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
    29.Shri Ajay BhattMinister of State in the Ministry of Defence; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
    30.Shri B. L. VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
    31.Shri Ajay KumarMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
    32.Shri Devusinh ChauhanMinister of State in the Ministry of Communications
     
    Shri Bhagwanth KhubaMinister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
    34.Shri Kapil Moreshwar PatilMinister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
    35.Sushri Pratima BhoumikMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
    36.Dr. Subhas SarkarMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
    37.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao KaradMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
    38.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
    39.Dr. Bharati Pravin PawarMinister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    40.Shri Bishweswar TuduMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
    41.Shri Shantanu ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
    42.Dr. Munjapara MahendrabhaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
    43.Shri John BarlaMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
     
    44.Dr. L. MuruganMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
    45.Shri Nisith PramanikMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
     
