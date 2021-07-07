Modi govt's new cabinet full list: Find out who got which ministry

In a major union cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia and 33 other new members to his government.

Apart from 15 cabinet ministers, 28 ministers of state, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After taking into account 12 resignations hours before the expansion has taken the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 78, including the Prime Minister.

Here's full list of ministers in Narendra Modi's government

Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in charge of:Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Department of Atomic Energy;Department of Space;All important policy issues; andAll other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence 2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; andMinister of Cooperation 3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways 4. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; andMinister of Corporate Affairs 5. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs 7. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs 8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development

Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry;Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of Textiles 10. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; andMinister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 11. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister ofParliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; andMinister of Mines 12. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 13. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of AYUSH 14. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs 15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 16. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; andMinister of Panchayati Raj 17. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation 18. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel 19. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways;Minister of Communications; andMinister of Electronics and Information Technology

20. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Minister of Food Processing Industries 21. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti 22. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice 23. Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; andMinister of New and Renewable Energy 24. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of Housing and Urban Affairs 25. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; andMinister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 26. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; andMinister of Labour and Employment 27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries 28. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 29. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture;Minister of Tourism; andMinister of Development of North Eastern Region 30. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; andMinister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1 Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; andMinister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism 2. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries 4. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 5. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture 6. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation 7. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries 8. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Mines 9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development 11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

12 Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs 13. Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance 14. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry 15. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice 16. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology 17. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 18. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 19. Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways 20. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 21. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Culture 22. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

23. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs 24. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment 25. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 26. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education 27. Shri A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 28. Shri Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 29. Shri Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Tourism 30. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation 31. Shri Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs 32. Shri Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers 34. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj 35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education 37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance 38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Education 39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 40. Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti 41. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH 43. Shri John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs