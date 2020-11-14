Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

Places of worship in Maharashtra to reopen from Monday: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Updated : November 14, 2020 05:03 PM IST

The chief minister said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, God was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses, and other health staff.
He said that after the religious places of worship are reopened from Diwali Padwa that falls on Monday, rules, and safety protocols have to be followed strictly.
Places of worship in Maharashtra to reopen from Monday: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Tata Steel posts Rs 1,665-crore net profit; here're key points

Tata Steel posts Rs 1,665-crore net profit; here're key points

RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 crore from Baring, others

RBL Bank raises Rs 1,566 crore from Baring, others

Overall debt to equity is still 2:1 which is lower than industry standards, says IRB Infra

Overall debt to equity is still 2:1 which is lower than industry standards, says IRB Infra

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement