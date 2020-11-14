India Places of worship in Maharashtra to reopen from Monday: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Updated : November 14, 2020 05:03 PM IST The chief minister said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, God was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses, and other health staff. He said that after the religious places of worship are reopened from Diwali Padwa that falls on Monday, rules, and safety protocols have to be followed strictly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.