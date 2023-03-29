Piyush Goyal on Adani Issue: SEBI and Supreme Court looking into the matter, Centre not involved

Speaking on the Rahul Gandhi's allegation on Adani issue, Piyush Goyal said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Supreme Court are looking into the matter and have given clean chit to the government.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that LIC's money is being handed over to the Adani group, said that the union government has favoured no company and that all decisions made are transparent.

He added that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Supreme Court are looking into the issue and have given clean chit to the government.

"There are no charges against the government."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should rather have looked at the decisions made by his governments in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. If our government had made some corruptions, courts would have stepped in and cancelled the contracts like the Coalgate case," he added.

In the past, Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly claimed that PM Modi is protecting Indian billionaire industrialist and his close aide — Gautam Adani by not ordering an inquiry into the ‘stock manipulation’ allegations by a US-based research firm Hindenburg Research. Congress party is also upset on repleadly overlooking of their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to bring out "real truth".

Congress had also expressed its disbelief on the Supreme Court court-appointed committee with general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, saying that "the committee will not ask questions of the government, as its focus will primarily remain on the business group."

This issue dates back to January 24 when US short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report on Adani Group accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt.

On being asked about the impact on the Indian economy of the global economic downturn, Goyal said that the country's economy is a bright spot and global leaders have a lot of expectations from the country. As per him, this is also evident from the fact that around 12-13 foreign ministers have visited India recently.

"In this year of Amritkaal, I'm proud to say that Indian export has touched $750 billion or 60 lakh crore mark, up 12-13 percent from last year with three days still left in this fiscal year."

