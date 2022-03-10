Pithoragarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pithoragarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pithoragarh is an assembly constituency in the Pithoragarh district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Pithoragarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Pithoragarh was won by Prakash Pant of the BJP. He defeated INC's Mayukh Mahar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Mayukh Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prakash Pant garnered 32941 votes, securing 49.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2684 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pithoragarh constituency stands at 109705 with 54398 male voters and 55307 female voters.

The Pithoragarh constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.