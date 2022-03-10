Pirankaliyar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pirankaliyar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pirankaliyar is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Pirankaliyar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Pirankaliyar was won by Furkan Ahmad of the INC. He defeated BJP's Jaibhagwan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Furkan Ahmad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Furkan Ahmad garnered 29,243 votes, securing 32.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,349 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.49 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pirankaliyar constituency stands at 1,27,118 with 66,627 male voters and 60,482 female voters.