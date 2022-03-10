Pipraich Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pipraich Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Pipraich is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Pipraich legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pipraich was won by Mahendra Pal Singh of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Afatab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajmati.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahendra Pal Singh garnered 82739 votes, securing 33.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12809 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pipraich constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.