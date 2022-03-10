Pindra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pindra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pindra is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Pindra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pindra was won by Avadhesh Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Babulal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ajay.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Avadhesh Singh garnered 90614 votes, securing 44.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36849 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Pindra constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.