Pinarayi Vijayan has been selected as Kerala Chief Minister by the CPI(M) state committee. The Left party has appointed Vijayan as the parliamentary leader besides naming eleven ministers, a media report said.

The MLAs elected to be part of the Kerala Cabinet are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman. The party has also named MB Rajesh as the speaker of the Assembly. While Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Vijayan is seen as representative of the party’s youth organization DYFI, the inclusion of Veena George and Bindu are seen as representatives of women in the state.

While the inclusion of several new faces and youngsters into the cabinet was expected, the exclusion of K Shailaja, who was praised for handling the coronavirus pandemic, came as a surprise to many. Shailaja, who served as the health minister in the last cabinet received global acclaim for the way she had handled the pandemic situation in the state.