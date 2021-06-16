Pilot camp offered 3 ministerial berths in Rajasthan after Delhi trip, says report

A weekend trip to Delhi by Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot may have quelled the discontent within the grand old party, while at the same time raising raised the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the state. The former state unit chief's camp reportedly being offered three ministerial posts, a media report said.

In addition, Pilot has also been promised more representation in the corporations and boards, as per a News18.com report. While Pilot had sought five-six ministerial berths for his camp, the number of posts is unlikely to increase.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is looking at a formula to accommodate all in the likely Cabinet reshuffle. There are 18 Independent MLAs and a BSP leader who joined Congress, who are to be accommodated. There are nine posts lying vacant in the Gehlot government.

Last year after a public spat with Gehlot, Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy chief minister and state Congress chief. He along with his 18 legislators camped in Haryana and Delhi but was later placated by the party leadership.

The development takes place as speculations were rife that Pilot may also join the Bharatiya Janata Party following in the footsteps of Jitin Prasada. Pilot himself, however, refuted these speculations.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took a dig at the Congress saying the party blames external factors for its internal conflicts. He said Gehlot is unable to fulfill promises made to leaders and people.

"There are internal conflicts in Rajasthan. They blame external factors for it. Gehlot has promised everyone different positions in state government. Problem arises when it's time for them to claim these positions. That's why he keeps postponing meeting and people suffer. Around half of Rajasthan government's tenure is over and people are still deprived of their needs. If they resolve their conflicts, it'll be beneficial for people. When central leadership weakens, other leaders start making their own decision, like Punjab & Rajasthan," Rathore said.