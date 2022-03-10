  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pilibhit Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pilibhit Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Pilibhit constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Pilibhit is an Assembly constituency in the Pilibhit district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Pilibhit Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track Pilibhit election results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pilibhit was won by Sanjay Singh Gangwar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Riaz Ahmad.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Riaz Ahmad.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sanjay Singh Gangwar garnered 1,36,486 votes, securing 54.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 43,356 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.22 percent.
Tags