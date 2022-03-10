Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pilibhit Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pilibhit is an Assembly constituency in the Pilibhit district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Pilibhit Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pilibhit was won by Sanjay Singh Gangwar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Riaz Ahmad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Riaz Ahmad.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sanjay Singh Gangwar garnered 1,36,486 votes, securing 54.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 43,356 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.22 percent.