'Pickle challenge' to spice up Idukki CPI unit's fund drive

Updated : May 27, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Under the initiative kick-started by the Idukki unit, a 'pickle challenge' has been devised, wherein activists of the party's women's wing will make pickles and sell the same to collect money.
The youth and student wings of the leftist party will collect old newspapers and notebooks from various households and sell these to scrap dealers, collect the money, and hand it over to the party leadership.
