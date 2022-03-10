Phungyar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phungyar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phungyar is an assembly constituency in the Ukhrul district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Phungyar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Phungyar was won by K Leishiyo of the NPF.

He defeated BJP's Somi Awungshi.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Victor Keishing.

In the 2017 assembly polls, K Leishiyo garnered 11900 votes, securing 47.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4778 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.15 percent.The total number of voters in the Phungyar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Phungyar constituency has a literacy level of 81.35 percent.