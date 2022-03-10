Phulpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phulpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Phulpur is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Phulpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Phulpur was won by Praveen Patel of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Mansoor Alam.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sayeed Ahamad.In the 2017 assembly polls, Praveen Patel garnered 93912 votes, securing 41.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26613 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.88 percent.

The total number of voters in the Phulpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.