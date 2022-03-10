0

Phoolpur Pawai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phoolpur Pawai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phoolpur Pawai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Phoolpur Pawai constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Phoolpur Pawai is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Phoolpur Pawai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Phoolpur Pawai was won by Arun Kumar Yadav of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Abul Qais Azmi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shyam Bahadur Singh Yadav.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Arun Kumar Yadav garnered 68435 votes, securing 38.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7295 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.09 percent.
The total number of voters in the Phoolpur Pawai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Phoolpur Pawai constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
