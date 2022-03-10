Phillaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phillaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phillaur is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Phillaur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Phillaur was won by Baldev Singh Khaira of the SAD. He defeated INC's Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Avinash Chander.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Baldev Singh Khaira garnered 41,336 votes, securing 28.12 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,477 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.37 percent.The total number of voters in the Phillaur constituency stands at 2,07,149 with 99,828 male voters and 1,07,317 female voters.

The Phillaur constituency has a literacy level of 71.6 percent.