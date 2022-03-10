Phephana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phephana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phephana is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Phephana legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Phephana was won by Upendra Tiwari of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Ambika Choudhary. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Upendra Tiwari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Upendra Tiwari garnered 70588 votes, securing 39.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17897 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.02 percent.

The total number of voters in the Phephana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Phephana constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.