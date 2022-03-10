Pharenda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Pharenda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Pharenda is an assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Pharenda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Pharenda was won by Bajrang Bahadur Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Virendra Chaudhary.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Bajrang Bahadur Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bajrang Bahadur Singh garnered 76312 votes, securing 38.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2354 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.18 percent.