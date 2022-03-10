  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Phaphamau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phaphamau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Phaphamau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Phaphamau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Phaphamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Phaphamau constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Phaphamau is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Phaphamau legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Phaphamau was won by Vikramajeet Maurya of the BJP.
Click here to know the election results LIVE
He defeated SP's Ansar Ahmad.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ansar Ahmad.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vikramajeet Maurya garnered 83239 votes, securing 40.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25985 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.66 percent.
The total number of voters in the Phaphamau constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
Tags